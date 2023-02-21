Suku (SUKU) Price Up 8.6% This Week

Suku (SUKU) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Suku token can now be purchased for $0.0759 or 0.00000304 BTC on major exchanges. Suku has a total market cap of $13.54 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Suku has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Suku Token Profile

Suku’s genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku.

Suku Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

