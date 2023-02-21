Substratum 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $151.06 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $462,631.31 and approximately $151.06 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Substratum has traded 13% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00102697 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

