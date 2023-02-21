Streakk (STKK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.44 Billion

Streakk (STKK) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Streakk token can currently be bought for $243.70 or 0.00988078 BTC on exchanges. Streakk has a market cap of $2.44 billion and approximately $403,032.17 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Streakk has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.28 or 0.00418976 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,841.14 or 0.27753720 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Streakk Profile

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 231.06967569 USD and is up 10.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $401,126.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

