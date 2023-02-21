StockNews.com Upgrades Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) to “Hold”

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.33. 25,514,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,737,115. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Devon Energy has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

