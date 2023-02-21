StockNews.com Lowers Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) to Sell

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

PARA stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.69. 18,133,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,005,885. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $39.21.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $25,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 404.9% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

