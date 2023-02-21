StockNews.com Lowers Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mizuho Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $3.30.

In other news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 64,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $651,334.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,093,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,123,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 131,695 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 56,594 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 547,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 110,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

