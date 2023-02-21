StockNews.com Lowers Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JCI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.79.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $64.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.80 and a 200 day moving average of $60.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,615 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,771,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,944,000 after acquiring an additional 224,570 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,750,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,513,000 after acquiring an additional 371,969 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 27.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,026,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,094,000 after purchasing an additional 235,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

