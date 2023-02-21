StockNews.com Lowers Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) to Sell

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $7.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.87. 1,293,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $140.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

