StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Golden Star Resources Stock Performance
GSS stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90.
Golden Star Resources Company Profile
