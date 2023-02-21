StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

CBFV stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.71. The company has a market capitalization of $111.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from CB Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

