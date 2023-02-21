StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Eltek from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.
Eltek stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of -1.35. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04.
Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.
