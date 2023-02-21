StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $2.49 on Friday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPIX. True Capital Management acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. 16.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

