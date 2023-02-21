StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACGGet Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Price Performance

ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $70.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.37.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 25.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.33%.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

