Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 21st (ABR, AC, ACGL, ADS, ADSK, AF, AIR, ALB, ALSN, AMCX)

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2023

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, February 21st:

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.50 to $15.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets to C$29.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $66.00 to $79.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €140.00 ($148.94) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $244.00 to $255.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $245.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €2.30 ($2.45) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €151.00 ($160.64) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $310.00 to $330.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $114.00 to $111.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $169.00 to $181.00.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $154.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $33.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $75.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $86.00 to $91.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $105.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $79.00 to $115.00.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 1,050 ($12.64) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $115.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $121.00 to $132.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $130.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £119 ($143.30) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $37.00 to $40.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $55.00 to $60.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $25.00.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $14.00 to $15.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $73.00 to $79.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $69.00 to $67.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $125.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $23.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $59.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $160.00 to $170.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $5.00 to $7.00.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $102.00 to $111.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $77.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $75.00 to $85.00.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €190.00 ($202.13) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $110.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $120.00 to $110.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price increased by Argus from $475.00 to $485.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $364.00 to $398.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $522.00 to $537.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $47.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $23.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $28.00.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $28.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $23.00 to $26.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $40.00 to $46.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $55.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $44.00 to $52.00.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $170.00 to $180.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $52.00 to $53.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $18.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $115.00 to $105.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $400.00 to $380.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $12.00 to $18.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 510 ($6.14) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $90.00 to $78.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €28.00 ($29.79) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $52.00 to $55.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $60.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $700.00 to $775.00.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $17.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $7.00 to $8.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $17.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €75.00 ($79.79) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $11.00 to $10.50. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $125.00 to $150.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,500 ($18.06) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $132.00 to $145.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 570 ($6.86) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 745 ($8.97) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $69.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $17.00 to $18.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its target price boosted by Argus from $43.00 to $49.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 160 ($1.93) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $11.00 to $10.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its target price boosted by BWS Financial from $125.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $17.00 to $19.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $110.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $46.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $70.00.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $28.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) had its target price cut by Barrington Research from $24.00 to $23.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $350.00 to $360.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $335.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) had its price target boosted by Pivotal Research from $127.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $305.00 to $304.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $126.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $30.00 to $20.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $12.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $397.00 to $390.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $40.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €239.00 ($254.26) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $76.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $9.50 to $8.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from $83.00 to $81.00. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was given a $92.00 price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $210.00 to $240.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $207.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $246.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $110.00 to $120.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $8.00 to $10.00.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $29.00 to $27.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $55.00 to $59.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $48.00 to $51.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €100.00 ($106.38) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $29.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 6,500 ($78.28) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $4.50 to $9.00.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $5.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $50.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $116.00 to $133.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $52.00 to $35.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €150.00 ($159.57) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $62.00 to $71.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $105.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $125.00 to $130.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $120.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $95.00 to $100.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $67.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $24.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €159.00 ($169.15) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $48.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price boosted by Argus from $270.00 to $285.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $27.00 to $25.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $44.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $46.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $30.00 to $36.00.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $40.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $75.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $375.00 to $370.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $16.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $199.00 to $191.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $44.00 to $43.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.00 to $25.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $74.00 to $78.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $95.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its target price raised by Stephens from $300.00 to $375.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €49.00 ($52.13) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price target increased by Stephens from $350.00 to $400.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $250.00 to $260.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

