Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 21st (ABR, AC, ACGL, ADS, ADSK, AF, AIR, ALB, ALSN, AMCX)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, February 21st:

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.50 to $15.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets to C$29.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $66.00 to $79.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €140.00 ($148.94) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $244.00 to $255.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $245.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €2.30 ($2.45) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €151.00 ($160.64) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $310.00 to $330.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $114.00 to $111.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $169.00 to $181.00.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $154.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $33.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $75.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $86.00 to $91.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $105.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $79.00 to $115.00.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 1,050 ($12.64) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $115.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $121.00 to $132.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $130.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £119 ($143.30) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $37.00 to $40.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $55.00 to $60.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $25.00.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $14.00 to $15.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $73.00 to $79.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $69.00 to $67.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $125.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $23.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $59.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $160.00 to $170.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $5.00 to $7.00.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $102.00 to $111.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $77.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $75.00 to $85.00.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €190.00 ($202.13) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $110.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $120.00 to $110.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price increased by Argus from $475.00 to $485.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $364.00 to $398.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $522.00 to $537.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $47.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $23.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $28.00.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $28.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $23.00 to $26.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $40.00 to $46.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $55.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $44.00 to $52.00.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $170.00 to $180.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $52.00 to $53.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $18.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $115.00 to $105.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $400.00 to $380.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $12.00 to $18.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 510 ($6.14) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $90.00 to $78.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €28.00 ($29.79) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $52.00 to $55.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $60.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $700.00 to $775.00.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $17.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $7.00 to $8.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $17.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €75.00 ($79.79) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $11.00 to $10.50. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $125.00 to $150.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,500 ($18.06) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $132.00 to $145.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 570 ($6.86) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 745 ($8.97) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $69.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $17.00 to $18.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its target price boosted by Argus from $43.00 to $49.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 160 ($1.93) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $11.00 to $10.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its target price boosted by BWS Financial from $125.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $17.00 to $19.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $110.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $46.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $70.00.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $28.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) had its target price cut by Barrington Research from $24.00 to $23.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $350.00 to $360.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $335.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) had its price target boosted by Pivotal Research from $127.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $305.00 to $304.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $126.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $30.00 to $20.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $12.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $397.00 to $390.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $40.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €239.00 ($254.26) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $76.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $9.50 to $8.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from $83.00 to $81.00. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was given a $92.00 price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $210.00 to $240.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $207.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $246.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $110.00 to $120.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $8.00 to $10.00.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $29.00 to $27.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $55.00 to $59.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $48.00 to $51.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €100.00 ($106.38) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $29.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 6,500 ($78.28) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $4.50 to $9.00.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $5.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $50.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $116.00 to $133.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $52.00 to $35.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €150.00 ($159.57) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $62.00 to $71.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $105.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $125.00 to $130.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $120.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $95.00 to $100.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $67.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $24.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €159.00 ($169.15) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $48.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price boosted by Argus from $270.00 to $285.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $27.00 to $25.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $44.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $46.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $30.00 to $36.00.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $40.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $75.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $375.00 to $370.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $16.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $199.00 to $191.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $44.00 to $43.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.00 to $25.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $74.00 to $78.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $95.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its target price raised by Stephens from $300.00 to $375.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €49.00 ($52.13) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price target increased by Stephens from $350.00 to $400.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $250.00 to $260.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

