Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Trading Down 7.8%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.62. Approximately 309,811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,872,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

SFIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.30 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Stitch Fix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.34.

The firm has a market capitalization of $514.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.72 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 62.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,203,000 after buying an additional 483,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,211,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,484,000 after acquiring an additional 171,311 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,088,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,703 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 56.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,858,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 59.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,697,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

