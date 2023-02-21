Steem Price Hits $0.24 (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Steem has a market capitalization of $101.62 million and $10.08 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000979 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,271.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.83 or 0.00382460 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00013968 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00092971 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.89 or 0.00650508 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.31 or 0.00594566 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000763 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004110 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00180937 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 427,504,271 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
