STASIS EURO Price Tops $1.07 on Major Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $132.39 million and $876,867.34 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00004299 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

