Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Trading Up 3.5%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) traded up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.60 and last traded at $22.37. 523,213 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,436,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.57%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 86.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 1,102.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 69.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.