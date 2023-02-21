Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Price Target Raised to GBX 900 at Barclays

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 750 ($9.03) to GBX 900 ($10.84) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SCBFF has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 525 ($6.32) to GBX 555 ($6.68) in a research note on Friday. Investec downgraded Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 770 ($9.27) to GBX 800 ($9.63) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.03) to GBX 1,000 ($12.04) in a research note on Friday.

Standard Chartered Price Performance

Shares of SCBFF opened at $8.88 on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

