Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $332-333 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $328.08 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Sprout Social from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.11.

NASDAQ:SPT traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.63. 830,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,570. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.41 and a beta of 0.90. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $85.99.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $30,930.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,173,757.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $30,930.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,757.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $1,252,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,513.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,419 shares of company stock worth $3,263,328. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

