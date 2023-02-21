Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.25.

SR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of Spire

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 70,596.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,646,000 after buying an additional 4,258,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Spire by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,065,000 after buying an additional 572,381 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,642,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,293,000 after purchasing an additional 434,669 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,032,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,715,000 after purchasing an additional 308,550 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Price Performance

SR opened at $72.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.97 and a 200-day moving average of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.46. Spire has a 1-year low of $61.52 and a 1-year high of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.35 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Spire will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

