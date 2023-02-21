SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,677 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $22,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 67,640,031 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557,890 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,988.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,373,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,856 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $71,812,000. Finally, Taiyo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $53,117,000.

Shares of SPLG opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $54.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.21.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

