SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Position Cut by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,272 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,140,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,759,000 after acquiring an additional 212,598 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,494,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,371,000 after purchasing an additional 203,919 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,690,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,092,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,260,000 after purchasing an additional 56,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 123.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,087,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,112,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPAB opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $28.85.

