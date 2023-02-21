Southern (NYSE:SO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Southern also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.95-$4.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Performance

Southern stock opened at $66.29 on Tuesday. Southern has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.33.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,584. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,264,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.