Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Benchmark from $62.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

NYSE SAH traded down $5.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.36. 184,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,109. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $62.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.87.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.35. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 68,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 237,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 62,744 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

