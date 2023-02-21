Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 465 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.82.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.3 %

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Shares of OXY stock opened at $60.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.39.

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.