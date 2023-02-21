Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHLC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $96,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

FHLC stock opened at $62.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.38. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $55.92 and a twelve month high of $68.45.

