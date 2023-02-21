Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $19.71 Million Stock Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,944,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,377 shares during the period. Ready Capital comprises approximately 3.0% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.76% of Ready Capital worth $19,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 575.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Ready Capital to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ready Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Ready Capital stock opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.35. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.87%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

