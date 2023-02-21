Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 98 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $112.35 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $116.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.83 and its 200 day moving average is $102.46.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

