Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Stock Price Down 9%

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 1,644,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,479,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLDP shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Solid Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58.
Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.
