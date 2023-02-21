Solel Partners LP Acquires 88,014 Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Solel Partners LP lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,014 shares during the quarter. Carrols Restaurant Group accounts for about 0.1% of Solel Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Solel Partners LP owned approximately 0.58% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,497,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth $409,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 126.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 342,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 191,122 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 40.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 525,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 150,429 shares during the period. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Carrols Restaurant Group Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 21,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,149. The company has a market capitalization of $101.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

