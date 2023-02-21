Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Sirona Biochem Corp. (CVE:SBM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 15510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Sirona Biochem Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$23.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14.

Sirona Biochem Company Profile

Sirona Biochem Corp., a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company, develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. Its programs include cosmetic skin lightener and diabetes drug; and other projects include the development of an anti-aging/cell protection library, novel anti-wrinkle compound, and anti-viral program.

