SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $468.07 million and $85.33 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00009457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00045683 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00028809 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00020076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004002 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00215415 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,936.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002571 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,121,857 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,839,061.7363875 with 1,204,120,257.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.40403417 USD and is down -5.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $83,776,032.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

