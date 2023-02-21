Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of SBGI stock opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.43. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on SBGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.
