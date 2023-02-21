Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.25.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.66. 1,292,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,048. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $144.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPG. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at $519,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 725.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after buying an additional 59,410 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at $985,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 144,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

