Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Stock Price Down 5%

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) shares were down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 625,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 413,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
Sierra Metals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Metals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 26,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,885,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after buying an additional 378,500 shares during the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sierra Metals Company Profile
Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.
