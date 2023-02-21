Siacoin (SC) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $240.15 million and approximately $19.97 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,271.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.83 or 0.00382460 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00013968 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00092971 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.89 or 0.00650508 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.31 or 0.00594566 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000763 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004110 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00180937 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,351,062,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
