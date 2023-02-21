Siacoin (SC) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $240.15 million and approximately $19.97 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,271.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.83 or 0.00382460 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00013968 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00092971 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.89 or 0.00650508 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.31 or 0.00594566 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00180937 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,351,062,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

