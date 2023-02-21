Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Lifted to “Buy” at DA Davidson

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SHOP. CIBC raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.73.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.42. The stock had a trading volume of 24,351,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,854,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.41. Shopify has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 961.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,782,089,000 after buying an additional 51,672,341 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1,007.4% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $736,038,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433,161 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1,170.5% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $438,508,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 1,097.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

