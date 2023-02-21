Sharon R. Barner Sells 5,929 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cummins Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $6.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.30. 837,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,796. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $259.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.53.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.75.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.