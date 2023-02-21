Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Truist Financial

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SHAK has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Shake Shack from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shake Shack from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.77.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of SHAK opened at $55.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.24. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $75.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $238.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $111,970.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $419,468.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $111,970.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $419,468.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pariax LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 24.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.