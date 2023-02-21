SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Gap Down to $15.94

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.94, but opened at $15.32. SentinelOne shares last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 746,507 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on S shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.12.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Trading Down 2.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $39,424.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $39,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $6,324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,101,540.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 827,446 shares of company stock worth $12,864,611 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 2,647.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.