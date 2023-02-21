SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Price Performance

NASDAQ LEDS opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.21. SemiLEDs has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 76.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs

About SemiLEDs

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SemiLEDs by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

Featured Articles

