Secret (SIE) Price Reaches $0.0082 on Major Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 103.4% higher against the dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $24.47 million and $27,070.30 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00834011 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $20,074.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

