SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,534 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,534 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 310.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,456,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,081 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,500 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,989,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,227,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,613,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,713 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $14.61. 7,133,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,473,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.79. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $32.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Plug Power

PLUG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

(Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.