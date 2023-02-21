SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,266,000 after buying an additional 393,739 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth about $4,445,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,391,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,102,000 after buying an additional 164,282 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter worth about $1,743,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 430.7% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 99,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GSBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Down 1.9 %

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 192,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,791. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

