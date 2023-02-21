SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 223.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 364.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMCV traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,051. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.97. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $71.16.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.444 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.