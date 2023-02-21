SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $225,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 15.2% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 19.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 707,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,690,000 after purchasing an additional 115,148 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 25,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $4.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $326.18. 1,335,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,734. The stock has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $347.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $327.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIN. HSBC decreased their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.94.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

