SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,862 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 215,153 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,941 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 10.1% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 75.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 60,648 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on VOD. Bank of America upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.17) to GBX 95 ($1.14) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.59) to GBX 195 ($2.35) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.71.

Shares of VOD stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.30. 2,423,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,082,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $18.61.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

