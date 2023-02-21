SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,326 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,990 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,592,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,438,000 after acquiring an additional 976,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,166,000 after acquiring an additional 935,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,483,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,067,000 after acquiring an additional 805,164 shares in the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

Shares of ZIM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,249,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,558. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.60 to $30.40 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.08.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

