SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,126 Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth about $108,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth about $126,000.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GHY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.42. 138,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,155. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $14.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

